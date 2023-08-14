The Authority for Social Contributions “Together” revealed that the total financial and in-kind contributions by private sector companies during the past year amounted to about 30 million and 700 thousand dirhams, while the Authority implemented seven projects using the “Together” system.

In its capacity as the official channel for collecting financial contributions from individuals and corporate social responsibility contributions, it affirmed that it provides the opportunity for the components of society, including individuals, institutions and companies, to contribute financially to support the innovative social programs and initiatives it manages.

In the “Achievements 2022” report, it indicated that the total financial contributions exceeded 23 million dirhams, while the total in-kind contributions amounted to 7.7 million dirhams.

Ma’an drew attention to the implementation of seven projects, including the “Aspire” project for the rehabilitation and employment of people of determination, the social empowerment project for the rehabilitation and employment of members of low-income families, and the social counseling services program of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, which aims to provide counseling to couples who are exposed to divorce and have children, a project for happiness and quality of life in Abu Dhabi, a financial advice office project, a juvenile rehabilitation project, in addition to a midway houses project.

And she stressed that social impact contracts use an innovative financial model that operates according to the principle of “paying for results” to finance solutions to complex social challenges, and to create a sustainable and measurable social impact that achieves a financial return, noting that “the social impact bonds from the Authority are considered the first of their kind at the international level.” The region, where it works to enable the private sector and individuals to invest and contract for the provision of social services. And she stressed the strengthening of family cohesion through the effective contribution to the agenda of financial culture in Abu Dhabi, and the continuation of presenting the “Ghaya” program for financial education, pointing to the participation of 71 volunteer lecturers in the program.

The authority referred to its implementation of the “Stimulating Behavioral Marketing” project on the issue of promoting financial literacy by launching a media campaign based on the principle of behavioral incentives on financial literacy by spreading targeted messages about sound spending and debt relief, with the aim of achieving a positive social impact on Abu Dhabi society.

15 thousand volunteers

The Authority for Community Contribution “Ma’an” confirmed its work to enhance volunteer opportunities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which led to an increase in the number of participants in general and specialized volunteer opportunities in various fields, and 706 volunteer opportunities were provided, in which 15 thousand volunteers participated, with an increase of 63%, while the The total value of volunteering is 39 million dirhams.