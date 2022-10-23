Lorena Ramírez was speechless. Whenever she thought of her, she saw her daughters and was convinced that they must look like hers. Every year, every month, as the girls grew up, she thought about how she would look, where she would be, when she would see Juana again, the daughter who was taken from her on a Sunday afternoon 27 years ago. Until one day in August, Juana walked through the door.

“I never lost hope, I never stopped looking,” says Ramírez now, with maternal pride and a serene voice. Just a week ago, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office released the news. After living apart for decades, her missing mother and daughter saw each other again. A genetic test confirmed with “99.99%” certainty that they were family, they hugged each other in tears and that photograph said everything that could not be said with words. Behind that image, however, there is a story and now they are the ones who want to tell it.

Juana Bernal was robbed in 1995. “October 1, 1995”, corrects her mother, as if she had the date tattooed on her. She hasn’t forgotten anything. Ramírez and her husband had three children at the time and that Sunday the family went for a walk to the gigantic Bosque de Chapultepec, the most famous park in the Mexican capital. They went to the zoo and the children played in the gardens. She was also the sister of her husband with her partner. “Everything was normal,” she remembers. At four in the afternoon, more or less, they all stood by the lake in the park to say goodbye. Juanita, then three years old, was in the middle of all the adults and her parents let go of her for a moment. When the hugs ended, they no longer saw her.

“The first thing I did was run to the nearest door, the one that led to Paseo de la Reforma.” Ramírez told a police officer that her daughter had just been robbed and asked him to close the main access to Chapultepec to find her. The guard refused and told him that many people were leaving and that he could not leave so many people inside the park. “We waited until the last person left to see if someone was waiting for us to hand over the girl,” he says, “but that didn’t happen.”

The family immediately reported the disappearance to the Support Center for Missing and Absent Persons (Capea). “They told me that I had to wait 72 hours, that maybe it had gone that way and that it would come back later,” says the frustrated mother. Today that wait is known as the “72-hour myth”, but in the nineties it was the daily bread. Many people are still asked to wait before filing a complaint or are told that her daughter “perhaps she left with her boyfriend” or that her son “surely didn’t notify her and she won’t be long in coming back.” Juana’s parents resignedly waited for the deadline and it was until a week later that the search began. The Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged last week that the authorities at the time did not give it enough publicity. The file, in the end, did not advance. Mexico is a country with more than 106,000 missing persons, with cases dating back to 1964, according to official records.

Juana Bernal was very young, she doesn’t remember anything that happened that afternoon. But one day she woke up and she had two “new parents”, “new brothers” and a new name: Rocío Martínez. “I always knew that with the family she was with, she was not my family,” says Rocío, as she asks to be called before beginning the interview.

Digital search bulletin for Juana Bernal (now Rocío Martínez). Mexican Association of Stolen and Disappeared Children, AC

Rocío Martínez is today a 30-year-old woman, married with two children. She grew up in Toluca, a city about 50 kilometers from where her biological mother lives, or her “real” mother, as she calls her. The family that took her gave her shelter, clothes and food. She has a dark complexion, medium brown wavy hair, and a round face and chin, as described in Juana’s disappearance file. She studied until high school. She was born on June 16, but until a few months ago she thought her birthday was October 1, that’s what the people she grew up with told her.

When she was a child, the neighbors told her that the lady she was with was not her mother. When she was 12 or 13 years old, Rocío had a fight with that woman and then she asked her. “She told me that she had found me in Chapultepec,” she recalls.

From then on, Rocío Martínez felt throughout her adolescence that something was missing, but she did not know who to turn to or who to look for. Her relationship with the family that she claimed had saved her from being “abandoned” was not good. “They treated me badly,” she simply says. She doesn’t want to talk much about that stage of her life. That part is private. She does, she says that at the age of 17 she left that house. She fell in love with her, got married and went on to build her own family.

Prompted by her husband, Martinez began searching for information about lost and stolen children online. Suddenly, a photo of a girl appeared that caught her attention. When she saw it, one of her children was still a baby and she compared how he looked to that image over and over again. She was convinced they looked alike. “The physical resemblance was so great that I said: ‘I am that person.’ Without knowing it, she was doing the same thing as her biological mother: she was looking at the pictures and imagining many things.

Still, he didn’t have much more than that feeling. “When I found that photo, there was no phone number or address where I could go to look for it,” says Martínez. And she let time pass. “It took me eight years to decide to look for my family,” she says.

On August 1, he finally took the step and published a message on the internet saying that he was looking for his biological parents and that he thought it could be the girl in that photo: “Let’s see what happened.” “I got an answer right away,” she recalls. María José, one of Lorena Ramírez’s daughters, wrote that she was Juana Bernal’s sister. They began to talk and exchange photos. A few days later they agreed that Rocío Martínez would visit them.

“I couldn’t believe it, but when I saw her I knew, she was my daughter,” says Ramírez. In any case, they wanted to clear up doubts and with the help of the Mexican Association of Stolen and Disappeared Children, which has supported the search since 2015, they arrived at the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office. First, to testify and then to undergo a DNA test last week.

“With all the professionalism that the case merited, and before the first approach between mother and daughter, separately, to each of them, we explained what the sampling procedure would be and they were informed of the results of the tests in order to to prepare them for the moment,” said prosecutor Ernestina Godoy in her message to the media last week. Ramírez and her daughter say that, in reality, they went to the laboratory together and that they had already had contact, just after exchanging messages on social networks. “We had already seen each other,” says the mother. “We got along from the beginning and from the first moment I saw her as my daughter,” she adds.

“It is very nice to know that you have a family, that you have someone who cares about you. Something that I never had, now I have it ”, affirms her daughter, who has already met her four brothers. Martínez has broken with the family with which she grew up. “I don’t hold any grudge against them,” she assures, although she also says that she needs time to assimilate everything that happened and that she still hasn’t decided if he will take legal action against them.

Lorena Ramírez and Rocío Martínez, mother and daughter, reunited after 27 years, in an interview with EL PAÍS, on October 19. Monica Gonzalez Islas

After the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, the news went viral. “The truth is that I did not imagine that this would reach such a magnitude,” admits Ramírez. Her phone does not stop ringing, everyone she knows has congratulated her and the media are looking for her to give her testimony, including the television program in which she reported Juana’s disappearance 27 years ago. When she hears that her story reached Spain, Argentina or Colombia, she cannot hide her amazement.

Obviously, that was not always the case. “27 years ago I would have wanted all this diffusion, for everyone to see me, for everyone to pay attention to me, all of this. Unfortunately, that did not happen”, Ramírez is sincere. “When a child is stolen from you, it is very difficult for them to give you a space. You cry and drag yourself because of this pain, which has been latent all these years, but hardly anyone opens the door for you, ”he comments.

While Juana was missing, Ramírez worked two full-time jobs: selling quesadillas and looking for her daughter. “We are a humble family, we work and live day to day,” he says. “When you don’t have the financial resources, everything is much more difficult,” he says. In the midst of that search, her husband died three years ago, she told a few days ago.

“The past time is over, it is over. Today is a new day”. Lorena Ramírez explains that, from her perspective, there is no such thing as making up for lost time. “Imagine, I suffered for 27 years. Why keep haunting me about the past? I prefer to enjoy life and whatever comes with my family”, she says smiling, outside the bus terminal and minutes after saying goodbye to her daughter, who will leave for Toluca, where she still lives.

