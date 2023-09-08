Organization I Don’t Accept Corruption states that the decision “flees from impartial technique”; magistrate annulled evidence obtained in Odebrecht leniency agreements

O Institute I Don’t Accept Corruption released this Thursday (September 7, 2023) a note criticizing the decision of Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), who annulled all evidence of the leniency agreement of the contractor Odebrecht (today Novonor) that was used in accusations and convictions resulting from the Lava Jato operation.

According to the entity, the minister’s language in the decision It is “extreme“, “overly politicized It is “escape from impartial technique” that should be applied in a Supreme Court decision.

The institute also criticized the increase in monocratic decisions by Court ministers and asked that Toffoli’s order be debated and countersigned by the other magistrates in the plenary of the STF or in the 2nd Panel.

“Aover the years there has been a substantial growth in monocratic decisions by the ministers of the STF, with a clear perception that today they prevail over collegiate decisions, transforming the exception into the rule, given that collegiality is essential in the functioning of any court”.says an excerpt from the note (read the full text at the end of the text).

In Wednesday’s decision, Toffoli stated that the arrest of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) was a “frame” It is “one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the history of the country”. read here the full text (PDF – 803 kB).

The process began in 2020, under the rapporteurship of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired on April 11, 2023, and the case was inherited by Dias Toffoli. One of Lula’s lawyers presented in the text is Valeska Zanin, wife of Minister Cristiano Zanin, nominated by the PT candidate for Lewandowski’s vacancy.

The minister’s decision was criticized by several legal entities. This Thursday, the ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors) informed that it must appeal the decision. Ajufe (Association of Federal Judges) also stated that it must challenge Toffoli’s order.

Read the full statement released by the Institute I do not accept corruption:

“More than 9 years after the start of work on the so-called Lava Jato operation, in Complaint 43007, Minister Dias Toffoli, in a monocratic manner, decided to broadly annul the evidence, which was legally obtained against President Lula, from leniency agreement signed between the Federal Public Ministry and Odebrecht.

“It should be noted initially that in the agreement in question the company was rigorously represented by its lawyers and all legitimate parties intervened, the agreement in question being submitted to the analysis of the Federal Supreme Court and duly ratified. The observance and respect for an agreement ratified by the STF is essential for the preservation of legal certainty, the pillar of our system and of the Democratic State of Law itself.

“In addition, the issue related to the performance of the Public Ministry in the investigations in question was submitted to the analysis of the General Internal Affairs of the Federal Public Ministry and the General Internal Affairs of the National Council of the Public Ministry, being certain that both concluded by the archiving of the procedures. Shelving decisions are not mentioned in the decision of the eminent Minister Toffoli, as they should be, since they are at the heart of the matter.

“It is observed in the decision in focus the allusion to suspicion and incompetence of judgment as sources from which generalizing judgment is constructed in extreme and exaggeratedly politicized language, which flees from the impartial technique that should guide the jurisdictional decisions of the highest court of law. A country.

“On the other hand, over the years there has been a substantial growth in monocratic decisions by the Justices of the STF, with a clear perception that today they prevail over collegiate decisions, transforming the exception into the rule, being certain that collegiality is essential in the functioning of any court.

“Based on these considerations, we call on the STF to debate the topic, which requires the appreciation of the matter in focus by the respective Panel or the plenary of the STF, in a technical way, and the rethinking of its Regulations in the sense of preserving the collegiality of the Court as a rule.”