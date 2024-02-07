According to the former Lava Jato coordinator, the suspicion of diversion of resources to NGOs is based on “absolutely false assumptions”

The former federal deputy and former coordinator of the Lava Jato operation in Paraná, Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR), said this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) that the request for investigation made by the minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Dias Toffoli against International Transparency It is a form of retaliation for the organization's criticism of the judge's previous measures.

The 3rd sector entity is suspected of having received amounts from a leniency agreement with the J&F business group, signed in 2017, in addition to allegedly trying to circumvent the TCU (Federal Audit Court) audit on the transaction amounts. Toffoli asked for the accusations to be investigated on Monday (Feb 5).

“The first hypothesis is that the action was a huge mistake, but he [Toffoli] I would have already turned back if that was the case. The 2nd is that, with Toffoli's rapprochement with Lula, the minister would have made a series of decisions without any basis in reality. But there is still the hypothesis that the minister would be retaliating against Transparency International”said the former deputy in an interview with GloboNews.

In the assessment of the former coordinator of the Lava Jato operation, the action brought by the STF minister would be a response to the organization's criticisms regarding the decision to annul, in September 2023, the evidence of the leniency agreement with Odebrecht in Lava Jato.

The former congressman also said that there was no agreement or plan to redirect part of the amount obtained in the agreement with J&F to Transparency International. According to him, the suspicions are based on “absolutely false assumptions”. Even so, for Dallagnol, there would be no violation of the law if any type of donation had been “considered”.

“If there were any consideration of receiving resources through an agreement, it would not be illicit, it would not constitute a crime. It could be legitimate, as is done in many diffuse rights agreements by the MPF [Ministério Público Federal]“he stated.

ANTI-CORRUPTION PROJECT

According to Dallagnol, the relationship between Lava Jato agents and Transparency International was based on the collaborative construction of an anti-corruption law.

“There was a common cause, which was the fight against corruption, the cause of reducing impunity and thereby reducing human suffering […] We never discussed investigations with the organization. What happened was a review of the 10 measures against corruption, with a more plural project, with repression and prevention of corruption, this was the object of the negotiations”he stated.

UNDERSTAND

Messages revealed between Deltan Dallagnol and MPF prosecutors suggest that there was an attempt to direct part of the J&F leniency agreement so that Transparency International would receive amounts from the deal without having to “to spend” by the TCU audit, that is, without proper subsequent inspection.

An excerpt from a document, the confidentiality of which was removed on Tuesday (Feb 6) by Dias Toffoli, shows that, in messages dated November 29, 2018, it was discussed how to direct the money from the leniency agreement resulting from Lava Jato – which is not If so, Transparency International did not receive any amount. Here's the complete of the process (PDF – 11 MB).

The action reveals excerpts of messages exchanged between Deltan and the then president of Transparency International, Bruno Brandão. The content shows that members of FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) and Transparency International had prepared a “study” –in reference to the survey carried out by the NGO with principles and guidelines for best transparency and governance practices for the “allocation of ‘compensatory resources’”.

“Providing visibility is important. Don't let the money get diluted. To stamp […] For now, they ask that it not be shared with Petrobras. YOU [Transparência Internacional] are afraid of being left out of the possibility of receiving resources”says one of the messages, indicating that the NGO would supposedly accept resources from leniency agreements.

The material was collected by the PF (Federal Police) Spoofing operation, which investigated hacker attacks on the cell phones of the former Lava Jato judge and current senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and former Lava Jato prosecutors.