Ministers analyzed in a virtual session Lewandowski’s decision that removed quarantine for the appointment of politicians

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), asked for a view (more time for analysis) this Friday (31.Mar.2023) in the judgment that defines whether politicians appointed to the direction of state-owned companies should undergo quarantine of 3 years.

The magistrates will assess whether or not to endorse a preliminary (provisional) decision by Justice Ricardo Lewandowski on March 16, which suspended parts of the State Law and the need for a 3-year quarantine for the appointment of members of the decision-making structure of parties, or even people linked to parties and political campaigns. Here’s the full (286 KB).

With the trial suspended, Lewandowski’s decision remains in effect and, with that, the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has the possibility of nominating politicians for positions in state-owned companies. Now, Toffoli has 90 days to return the action and the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, to be able to guide it again.

Lewandowski responded to a request from the PC do B, which presented the action to the STF questioning the section of the legislation. Before the preliminary injunction, Justice André Mendonça had already requested a view of the same judgment, on March 13, after the rapporteur published his vote. Lewandowski granted the injunction 3 days later, putting his decision into effect immediately.

The State Law (13,303 of 2016) was sanctioned in 2016 by former president Michel Temer (MDB), in the course of the Lava Jato operation and investigations that pointed to evidence of corruption in the Petrobras during the PT governments and with the participation of other parties, including the MDB.

The measure establishes governance criteria to be followed by public companies, such as: having a statute; have an independent board of directors and; practice policies according to market conditions.

For Lewandowski, the legislation, “by all indications, it went far beyond the limitations already established in the legal system, creating hypotheses for prohibiting the choice of administrators“.

The decision was put on trial in the virtual session of the Court that began in the early hours of this Friday. In the format, ministers cast their votes without debating them. If there was no request for a view, the analysis would be closed in 7 days.