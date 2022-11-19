Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), asked for a review and suspended this Saturday, 19, the trial that will decide whether the special prison regime for those who attended higher education is constitutional.

When a minister asks for a view, it means that he needs more time to analyze the process before presenting his vote. There is no timetable for the resumption of the trial. The action will only be back on the agenda when Toffoli’s office releases it, but there is no deadline for this.

The so-called “special prison institute” gives detainees with a university degree the right to serve procedural prisons (when there is still no conviction) in individual cells.

The then Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, filed the lawsuit in 2015. He stated that the differentiation between common prisoners and special prisoners, based on the degree of academic education, “contributes to the perpetuation of unacceptable selectivity in the criminal justice system ”.

The trial began yesterday in the virtual plenary. In this modality, votes are uploaded to the online platform without debate or collegiate meeting. Before the suspension, ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Cármen Lúcia voted to end the benefit.

‘Privilege’

Rapporteur of the case, Moraes argued that the special prison regime for those who attended higher education is a “true social privilege” incompatible with the principle of democratic equality. He said he sees no “reasonable justification” for distinguishing pre-trial detainees by level of education.

The vote further states that the categorization “strengthens inequalities, especially in a nation as socially unequal as ours”. The last IBGE Census, carried out in 2010, shows that only 11.30% of Brazilians have completed higher education. The number drops by almost half among blacks and browns: only 5.65% manage to graduate from university.

“By allowing special treatment by the State to be given to bachelors who are cautiously arrested, the legislation benefits precisely those who are already more socially favored, who have already obtained an unequivocal privilege of access to a university”, he highlighted.

The minister also defended that the State cannot “protect” a section of the population and “omit” itself in relation to others who need to share overcrowded cells. “Ensuring adequate and dignified conditions for incarceration is the State’s duty towards everyone, and not towards a specific category of people,” he wrote.

‘Criminal colonialism’

For criminal lawyer Daniel Gerber, the existence of “special cells” translates what he calls “criminal colonialism”.

“It is pure and simple class segregation, which understands the non-graduated as a ‘common person’ deserving of all the rigors of the law while reserving the graduate the benefit of being understood as an exception”, he criticizes. “Everyone is equal before the law – and, perhaps, the loss of the special cell will accelerate a good part of the alterations that for years have been claimed by criminals and despised by the whole of ‘good’ society”.