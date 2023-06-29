Alexandre de Moraes voted for Paulinho’s acquittal for lack of evidence. The minister argued that the examination of the evidence in the action does not demonstrate that the former deputy used his influence to appoint people who could carry out the deviations. The understanding was accompanied by Gilmar Mendes.

Paulinho was denounced in 2012 for allegedly committing a crime against the National Financial System. According to the indictment, the politician diverted resources granted by the BNDES (National Development Bank), in material competition with crimes of money laundering. Paulinho would have committed the crimes from December 2007 to April 2008.

One of the excerpts from the process says: “Evidence gathered from the investigation records revealed evidence that Federal Deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva participated in the group’s actions consistent with the diversion of BNDES resources and benefited from sharing the ‘commission’ charged to the beneficiaries of the financing”.