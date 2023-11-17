Minister Dias Toffoli, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), suspended this Friday (17.Nov.2023) the competition for officers and enlisted personnel of the Pará Military Police. The measure was taken due to the restriction of 20% of total vacancies to women.

Toffoli responded to the suspension request made by PGR (Attorney General’s Office). The agency questioned state law 6,626 of 2004which gave power to the PM administration to restrict the number of women who can participate in the contest.

For the minister, the restriction cannot be legally justified, and women must compete for 100% of available vacancies.

“Ensuring that women compete for 100% of the vacancies in no way deprives male candidates of any right, as everyone will be competing for all available vacancies, and it is up to the contest stages to properly select the most suitable candidates, regardless of their sex”stated the minister.

With the minister’s decision, the tests, which would be held on December 10th and 17th, are suspended until the STF’s final decision.