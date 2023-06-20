The case was initiated after the former president said that deputy Maria do Rosário (PT) “is very ugly, not my gender, I would never rape her”

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Dias Toffoli forwarded to the TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories) the action in which the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is accused of inciting the crime of rape. The decision is from June 12th. Here’s the full (144 KB).

The case is related to an interview granted by Bolsonaro to the Zero Hora Newspaperin December 2014. On the occasion, the former Chief Executive stated that the deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) “she is very ugly, not my type, I would never rape her”.

AP (criminal action) 1008 was initiated based on a complaint by the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office), along the same lines that gave rise to AP 1007, in which Bolsonaro responds for insult. In this case, for having said in the Chamber of Deputies that Maria do Rosário “I didn’t deserve to be raped”.

Both processes were suspended due to Bolsonaro’s temporary immunity, as highlighted by Minister Toffoli in a decision.

“At the time of the incident, which occurred on 12/10/2014, the defendant held the position of federal deputy for the State of Rio de Janeiro, being re-elected for the 2015 – 2019 term. Republic, in the period from 01.01.2019 to 12.31.2022”highlighted.

Toffoli highlighted that as of December 31, 2022, Bolsonaro “It no longer has the prerogative of function”.

“Once the investiture of the agent in office ceases, the provisional inhibition of the state power of criminal prosecution ends”he said.

The minister decided to forward the case files to the TJDFT, “for distribution to one of the Criminal Courts of the Special Judiciary Circumscription of Brasília/DF, with the adoption of the relevant measures.”