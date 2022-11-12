Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Friday, 11, that he does not regret the so-called “fake news inquiry”. The list of investigated includes President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his sons and parliamentarians allied to the government.

“I do not regret the much-criticized inquiry, in March 2019, that I opened to investigate fake news and its funders, many funding untruths to attack democratic institutions, in particular the Federal Supreme Court and the National Congress” , said the minister in the closing lecture of the National Congress of Law Firms.

The investigation into fake news, attacks and threats to democratic institutions was opened by the minister in 2019, when he was president of the STF, based on an article in the court’s internal regulations and without a request from the Public Ministry. The plenary endorsed the decision on trial the following year.

The investigation became the target of criticism because the STF accumulates roles of victim, accuser and judge. Since its inception, the investigation has been extended five times and has come to be dubbed the “end of the world investigation” – an expression coined by retired minister Marco Aurélio Mello, the only one to vote against the investigation, considering that the Judiciary could not act without it. be provoked.

Toffoli said that one of the biggest challenges for the judiciary is finding the limits to freedom of expression in the face of fake news. The minister stated that social and political actors “seek shelter in freedom of expression to commit crimes” and defended the need to “face the narratives that are set against science, rationality and institutions”.

Exposure

Toffoli acknowledged that the STF is going through a moment of “overexposure”, but in his assessment the court has not sought a leading role in the country’s political life. The minister believes that the Supreme Court has become a “kind of arbiter of everything” because there is an exaggerated judicialization and rejected the idea of ​​“judicial activism”. He recalled, for example, the extraordinary trial in the virtual plenary to decide whether Brazil could host the Copa América. “The Federal Supreme Court is demanding on everything and everyone,” he said.

The minister acknowledged, however, that the race to court generates “wear and tear” for the STF. For Toffoli, the Judiciary “pays the price” by “mediating tensions, curbing abuses by public and private agents, sustaining constitutional bases for democratic coexistence, fundamental freedoms and the rights of minorities”.

Despite the exposure, Toffoli said that the judiciary knew how to “repel with energy” the anti-democratic attacks and contributed to “maintaining social peace”. He also said that the Brazilian justice system has been strengthened by recent clashes and that the Federal Supreme Court “has been more right than wrong”.

“Even with the misunderstandings and the high exposure”, he said. “The Brazilian Judiciary played a leading role that it did not seek, but acted with firmness, responsibility and prudence. Thus, he kept in tune with the sensitivities, animosities and urgencies that mark the present times and contributed to maintaining social peace. It wasn’t easy to keep her, but she was kept.”

Election

The minister also commented on the baseless attacks on the security of the electoral system, which he called a “false problem”.

Toffoli also spoke about the protests that followed the election. Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro even blocked roads after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He called the “level of social tension” “unprecedented” and preached the “reconstruction of bonds, structures and rules of coexistence”.

“We cannot leave Brazilian society to extremes. It is necessary for the center to hold Brazilian society and put the pendulum in its place, with a disposition for dialogue, for reconciliation at all levels”, he defended. “It is time to return to dialogue and propose constructive paths based on critical reflections and not the hasty reading of a tweet or a file received on WhatsApp.”