Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended this Wednesday, 20th, the fine of R$ 10.3 billion from the leniency agreement of the J&F Group, brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista. To close the investigations into operations Greenfield, Sepsis, Cui Bono, Bullish and Carne Fraca – investigation fronts carried out by the Federal Police to dismantle schemes of corruption, fraud, money laundering and currency evasion -, the group committed, in 2017, to pay the billion-dollar amount over 25 years.

The company requested the suspension of “all pecuniary obligations” arising from the agreement reached with the Federal Public Ministry while it analyzes the documents from Operation Spoofing, which arrested the Lava Jato hackers. J&F intends to use the material to request a leniency review. The company states that it is necessary to “correct abuses” of the agreement. One of them would be the alleged use of illicit evidence.

The penalty provided for in the agreement had already been dehydrated by a decision by the 5th Coordination and Review Chamber of the MPF, the body responsible for approving leniency agreements, which, last August, annulled clauses of the pact, which led to a reduction from the fine of R$10.3 billion to R$3.5 billion. The 5th Chamber's measure ended up being reversed by the MPF Institutional Council. In a new decision, however, an advisor from the National Council of the Public Ministry blocked the cancellation of the fine reduction. Under pressure, he ended up giving up the case, which can now be analyzed by the CNMP collegiate or return to the Institutional Council.

Odebrecht

In September, Toffoli ordered the annulment of all evidence that supported Odebrecht's (now Novonor) leniency agreement, signed at the end of 2016. The minister classified as useless the evidence obtained from access to the Drousys and My Web Day B systems , which were used by the Structured Operations Sector – the so-called “bribes department” of the company. According to statements from former executives of the construction company, the sector stored resources diverted from works with public authorities that were distributed to politicians. The leniency agreements between Odebrecht and the Batista brothers' group are among the largest signed with the MPF in the wake of Lava Jato. When appealing to the STF minister, J&F stated that the two companies were “hostages to the same abuses, carried out by the same agents, in the very same context”.

In the same decision that suspended J&F's fine, Toffoli authorized the sharing of all material collected in Operation Spoofing. It also gave the green light for J&F to negotiate with the Comptroller General of the Union the “reevaluation” of the annexes to the agreement. The minister argued that there is “reasonable doubt” about the regularity of the agreement and, in this case, the most prudent thing would be to suspend payments. “The applicant must be offered conditions to assess, given the available elements collected in Operation Spoofing, whether illegalities were in fact committed involving, for example, the actions of attorneys other than the natural ones in the cases reported, as well as whether there was or no conflict of interest in the actions of the aforementioned Parquet members to determine the selective disposal of assets and companies, as well as the value of the fine to be borne by the applicant”, he wrote.

Toffoli's wife, lawyer Roberta Rangel, provides legal advice to J&F in the dispute involving the purchase of Eldorado Celulose. He has already declared himself unable to judge a group action in September.

Refund

The J&F Group has so far deposited R$2.9 billion in favor of the Union and is already planning a legal battle in search of compensation. The agreement has been questioned on different fronts by the company, which disputes everything from the actions of the attorneys to the calculation rules and the content of the annexes themselves. The company now claims that it was coerced into signing the agreement to “ensure its financial and institutional survival”.

The group contests, for example, the basis for calculating the settlement. The fine was set based on the global revenue of the companies that make up the conglomerate, but lawyers maintain that the pact was concluded in Brazil and, therefore, should only consider the group's national revenue, not including values ​​related to business in the account. outside the country.

Another contested point is the mitigating conditions provided for in the legislation to reduce the value of the fine in the case of leniency. The percentage offered to J&F was the minimum. The company says it supplied the MPF with unpublished information and, therefore, should have received a greater reduction. The questions are not only directed at the clauses of the agreement. J&F requests the extension of the effects of Toffoli's decision in relation to Odebrecht and tries to annul the pact using as an argument the acquittals of authorities mentioned in the annexes.

The first and longest annex to the agreement implicated former minister Guido Mantega, who was acquitted in Operation Bullish. He had been accused of favoring, in exchange for bribes, the J&F group in financing at the National Bank for Social Development (BNDES). Others implicated, later acquitted by the courts, were deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) and senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI). The toucan was cleared in an action that accused him of receiving R$2 million in bribes from J&F. The investigation involving Ciro Nogueira, also on suspicion of bribery, was archived by the STF.

Lava Jato revealed cartel schemes between construction companies, corruption of public agents by businessmen, electoral slush fund operations, money laundering and other crimes.

According to lawyer Francisco de Assis Pereira, who represents J&F, the group's objective, if it is unable to completely annul the agreement, based on the Spoofing evidence, is to exclude the annexes that did not convert judicial convictions and, with this, reduce the value of the fine to R$24 million.

As shown by the Estadão, a possible annulment of the agreement could influence the direction of the business dispute between J&F and Paper Excellence for control of Eldorado Celulose. J&F claims, in the request to Toffoli, that the “only alternative” it had during the investigations was to carry out “the rapid sale of valuable assets, mainly Eldorado”. Paper Excellence states that J&F's move is “legal juggling to try to annul a legitimate contract signed between the two companies” and that the request made to the STF is based on “untrue information”. (BEATRIZ BULLA AND CARLOS EDUARDO VALIM COLLABORATED)