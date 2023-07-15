Minister Bruno Dantas asked for access after dialogues published in the press revealed that he was mentioned in conversations in 2018

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), authorized this Friday (14.Jul.2023) the president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Minister Bruno Dantas, to have full access to the messages obtained in Operation Spoofing , from the PF, which investigated hacker attacks on cell phones of former judge Sergio Moro and former prosecutors of Operation Lava Jato.

Dantas asked for access to the messages after dialogues published by the press revealed that he was mentioned in conversations with Lava Jato members in 2018.

According to the conversations, the release of a note to the press was agreed to counter criticism by the president of the TCU of Moro’s veto on the use of evidence from the investigation in leniency agreements conducted by the court and other bodies.

“Such excerpts reveal possible interactions between prosecutors and magistrates with the scope of eroding the image of a member of the Federal Court of Accounts in the media and public opinion, whose context and extent can only be known with access to the messages in full”says Dantas in the order.

Toffoli ordered the Federal Court in Brasilia to grant Bruno Dantas access to Spoofing investigations. To guarantee the measure, the support of experts from the Federal Police was also authorized.

The operation was launched in 2019 to investigate hackers who disclosed exchanges of messages between the former coordinator of Lava Jato in Paraná Deltan Dallagnol and former judge Sergio Moro, former holder of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, responsible for Lava Jato.

With information from Brazil Agency