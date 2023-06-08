STF minister supports TSE decision and says that former Lava Jato prosecutor committed “abuse of rights”

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Dias Toffoli denied this 4th (June 7, 2023) the defense request of the impeached federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) to suspend the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) which, unanimously, determined the annulment of his mandate.

“From what is in the ruling handed down by the Superior Electoral Court, there is no flagrant illegality, abuse of power or teratology. On the contrary, the judgment in question appears to be duly substantiated, and the conviction formed, in particular, in precedent of the STF itself is justified”, argued Toffoli. Here’s the full of the decision (300 KB).

At Dallagnol’s request (full – 463KB), the politician’s defense argues that the representations he faced as a public prosecutor did not have“sanctioning”. In other words, they still did not constitute an administrative-disciplinary process.

On May 16, the TSE decided to revoke Dallagnol’s candidacy registration on the understanding that he anticipated his resignation from the position of prosecutor to avoid administrative punishment by the CNMP (Conselho Nacional do Ministério Público), which could make him ineligible according to the Clean Record Law.

In response, Dallagnol stated that his impeachment was a “futurology exercise”. According to the former prosecutor, the TSE’s decision was taken by “assumptions, one on top of the other”. He also cited the existence of a possible retaliation “promised” by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).