By Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on Wednesday rejected the crime report presented by President Jair Bolsonaro for abuse of authority against court minister Alexandre de Moraes, on the grounds that there is no crime in the facts mentioned.

According to Toffoli, the facts described “do not bring evidence, even minimal, of criminal materiality, and there is no possibility of framing the alleged conducts in any of the typical figures mentioned”.

“In view of the foregoing, considering that the facts narrated in the initial evidently do not constitute a crime and that there is no just cause for the continuation of the act, I deny proceeding. Finally, I note that, given the wide dissemination, by the press, of a considerable part of what was included in the present act, the maintenance of secrecy is no longer justified”, said the minister, in the order.

The crime news was presented to the STF by lawyer Eduardo Magalhães, from Paraná, on behalf of Bolsonaro, on Tuesday. In a message that would have been distributed by the president to some collaborators, Bolsonaro claims that he had filed a lawsuit for “abuse of authority” by Moraes for “successive attacks on democracy”. The text was not posted by the president on his social networks, but was distributed to the press by deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), government leader in the Chamber.

On five points, Bolsonaro justified the action by saying that the Fake News inquiry, led by Moraes, is unjustified by “absence of an illicit fact”, that the investigation does not respect the adversary system and does not allow the defense access to the case file.

He also said that Moraes insists on keeping him under investigation despite the Federal Police having concluded that there would have been no crime in the live in which Bolsonaro raised suspicions of fraud in electronic voting machines – this fact was included in the Fake News investigation.

Toffoli, who rejected the president’s crime news, was responsible for authorizing the opening of the Fake News investigation and designated Moraes as rapporteur when he was president of the Court, in 2019. Bolsonaro is among those investigated, as are several parliamentarians and close assistants. of the president.

In his decision, the minister points out that the allegations presented in the crime news cannot be made in relation to the suspicion of the rapporteur of the investigation, since the penal code provides that “the suspicion cannot be declared or recognized when the party insults the judge. or on purpose give reason to create it.”

“It should be noted that most of the applicant’s allegations relate to the defense matter, which must be presented in the aforementioned investigative procedures, and it is not feasible for them to be analyzed outside the context of those records, even more so by another minister other than himself. rapporteur,” wrote Toffoli.

Bolsonaro’s action to present the crime news animated the Bolsonarista networks on Tuesday night, despite the president himself having not spoken directly about it. Parliamentarians such as Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) commented and shared the news on their social networks, even though the measure had little chance of succeeding.

Since the Fake News inquiry turned directly against Bolsonaro and his supporters, the president has elected Alexandre de Moraes as his main enemy in the Judiciary, verbally attacking the minister, who is currently also vice president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In the demonstration in his favor on September 7 of last year, Bolsonaro even called Moraes a “scoundrel” and said he would not comply with his decisions.

(Edited by Pedro Fonseca)