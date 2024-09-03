Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2024 – 20:27

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Tuesday, the 3rd, the closure of three administrative procedures opened by the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic to investigate the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, for maintaining an offshore company abroad.

The decision complied with a request from the economist’s defense. The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) may appeal.

In his decision, Toffoli argued that the case had already been analyzed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which ruled out investigating the president of the Central Bank, considering that there were not enough elements to justify opening an inquiry.

“In this sense, it is clear that the PGR, when analyzing the same facts, concluded that there were no reasons to initiate an investigative procedure, since it concluded that there was no criminal offense or any suitable indication of its existence, which is why it ordered the filing of the news of fact”, argued the minister.

The proceedings had been halted, but were resumed after the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1), in Brasília, authorized the continuation of the administrative investigations. The Court understood that directors of federal agencies are subject to oversight by the Ethics Committee of the Presidency.

The information about the offshore company was revealed by an international consortium of investigative journalists, called the Pandora Papers. Although it is not illegal to keep money abroad, critics of these operations point to a conflict of interest in the exercise of public office.

Campos Netto claims to have closed his offshore company, Cor Assets, in 2020, 15 months after taking over the Central Bank. He also claims to have declared the existence of the offshore company to the Federal Revenue Service.