Case has an impact of BRL 115.2 billion, according to the Union; minister asked for a view and definition should be left for 2023

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), asked for a review (more time for analysis) this Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) in the judgment of a case on the collection of PIS/Cofins from financial institutions with an impact of R $115.2 billion to the Union.

The processes (RE 1250200, RE 609096 and RE 880143), with recognized general repercussions, were made available for analysis by the Court in the virtual plenary. The trial would end on Friday (16.Dec). With the request for review, the decision was left for 2023. The billionaire impact is predicted in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2023🇧🇷

Only the case rapporteur, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, had voted so far. The minister agreed with the thesis of the banks in understanding that the collection of taxes should focus on revenues from the provision of services, the sale of goods or the 2 factors combined (gross revenues). Here’s the full of the Lewandowski vote (107 KB).

The actions question whether the contributions would also cover financial income, such as interest and discounts. For Lewandowski, only revenue from banking activity (sale of products and services) should be included in the calculation basis for the administration of the 2 taxes.

🇧🇷The billing concept as a basis for calculating the collection of PIS and Cofins, vis-à-vis financial institutions, is revenue from banking, financial and credit activities arising from the sale of products, services or products and services, up to the advent of Constitutional Amendment 20/1998“, says Lewandowski.

With the judgment, the ministers will establish a thesis on the billing concept, which defines the scope or not of financial revenues in the collection of PIS and Cofins. Thus, the Court will determine whether the financial revenues of the banks fall within the billing concept for the collection of taxes.

Amendment No. 20 of 1988, cited by Lewandowski in his vote, had expanded the basis for calculating contributions, including financial income. However, the definition of PIS/Cofins taxation on all revenues from business activity, without discrimination, came only in 2014, with the Law 12,973🇧🇷