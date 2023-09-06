Minister gave 10 days for the corporation to disclose the “full content of the seized messages”, without cuts or edits

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), gave 10 days for the PF (Federal Police) to present the hacked messages obtained in the Spoofing operation, which investigated hacker attacks on the former judge’s cell phones. Sergio Moro and former prosecutors of the Lava Jato operation.

The determination took place in the order that annulled all evidence of the leniency agreement of the contractor Odebrecht (today Novonor). The content had been used in accusations and convictions resulting from Lava Jato.

Toffoli also determined that all records referring to the operation be shared in full with all “investigators and defendants prosecuted on the basis of contaminated evidence.”.

The minister claims that the arrest of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) was a “frame” and configured “one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the history of the country”. Read below the excerpt from the decision in which the minister makes the statement and here full text (PDF) – 803kB).

“Due to the seriousness of the appalling situations posed in these records, added to many other decisions issued by the STF and also made public and notorious, it would be possible, simply, to conclude that the arrest of the claimant, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, could even be call it one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the history of the country.

“But actually it was much worse. It was a setup resulting from a project of power by certain public agents in their objective of conquering the State by apparently legal means, but with contra legem methods and actions.”

The minister also pointed out that the Lava Jato operation used a “cover-up of the fight against corruption, with the intention of putting a political leader behind bars, with partiality and, in collusion, forging ‘evidence’”.

“Hundreds of leniency agreements and plea bargains were entered into as illegitimate means of imprisoning innocent people. Delations that fall to the ground, day after day, by the way. Such collusion and partiality demonstrate, beyond all power, that there was a true conspiracy with the aim of placing an innocent man as having committed crimes he had never committed.”said Toffoli in his dispatch.