Minister maintains that the evidence of Odebrecht’s leniency agreement is considered “useless” by the STF

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined the annulment of the criminal evidence of actions against lawyer Rodrigo Tacla Duran in proceedings at the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba.

In the decision, the minister states that the actions used evidence obtained in the Odebrecht leniency agreement and are considered “worthless” by the Supreme Court.

“In view of the foregoing, I grant the request contained in this petition and extend the effects of the decision rendered in Complaint 43.007/DF to declare the unworthiness, as regards the applicant, of the evidence obtained from the Drousyse My Web Day B systems, used Leniency Agreement entered into by Odebrecht”, determined Toffoli. Here’s the full of the decision (370 KB).

The decision could lead to the blocking of actions against the lawyer, in addition to the release of the processes in which he is a target in Spain. With that, he will be able to return to Brazil.

Tacla Duran was invited by the Administration and Public Service Commission, of the Chamber of Deputies, to speak about accusations against the senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR). Last week, Toffoli granted a habeas corpus for the lawyer to appear before Congress.

CHARGES AGAINST MORO

The lawyer made accusations against Moro, a former judge and currently a senator. Duran said he was the target of harassment for refusing to accept extortion. “What was happening was not normal, it was procedural bullying”he declared.

Duran said he was contacted by a person who acted as an electoral supporter for Moro’s campaign and by a lawyer linked to his wife, the deputy Rosangela Moro (Brazil-SP Union). The latter would have offered a plea deal during the Lava Jato investigations.

Eduardo Appio, a judge removed from the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba, sent Duran’s statement to the PF on March 28 to the STF. Then, the then judge responsible for Lava Jato forwarded the hearing to the Supreme Court.