The Supreme Court was analyzing the suitability of the guarantor judge when the magistrates disagreed about who had the right to speak

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, and the minister of the Court Dias Toffoli discussed in the session on Thursday (29.Aug.2024) about who had priority to speak. The Supreme Court discussed the adequacy from the justice of São Paulo to the model of the Judge of Guarantees.

Toffoli participated in the session remotely. He was explaining his vote when he was interrupted by Barroso. The judge then said: “Mr. President, I am the rapporteur. [da ação]keep my word I have the right to speak”.

Barroso continued speaking and the statements of the two judges overlapped. “The president is speaking”, he stated.

“Your Excellency is not listening to me”, said Toffoli.

“Perfectly, we hear you.”, replied Barroso.

Toffoli then went on to explain his position on the issue being analyzed by the Supreme Court. At one point, the judge’s connection momentarily dropped. Barroso joked: “It wasn’t me”.

