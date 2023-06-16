Analysis of the case had been released by Gilmar Mendes last week; Ministers Barroso and Fachin disagree on scope
Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) asked for a view (more time for analysis) in a session on Friday (June 16, 2023) of the virtual plenary to judge the national nursing floor.
The judgment had been released last Friday (June 9) to discuss the preliminary decision by Minister Roberto Barroso, rapporteur of the case, who reestablished the floor with conditions. The process had been stopped since May 24 at the request of Minister Gilmar Mendes.
Before the interruption, Barroso had voted in favor of paying the remuneration to the category partially, with specifications to cover expenses with the floor in the public sector. Minister Edson Fachin, on the other hand, disagreed, voting for the measure to be integral and also apply to other categories.
In the early morning session of this 6th (June 16), Barroso and Gilmar had given a joint complementary vote, something unprecedented in the Court. The judges decided to bar other categories of floors and determined a previous collective bargaining in the private sector before the implementation of the floor in order to avoid mass dismissals.
With the request for a view made a few minutes after the resumption of the trial, Toffoli has up to 90 days to return the process.
In his decision, Barroso recognized that the resources are not enough to guarantee 100% of the cost of the rule. For that reason, he determined the implementation as follows:
- federal civil servants – the floor must be applied in full with salary adjustments in accordance with the provisions of the law 14,434/2022;
- public servants of states, the Federal District and Brasilia and autarchies of these instances and private entities that serve at least 60% of their patients through the SUS – in this case, the salary floor will only be applied until the resources provided by the Union, of R$ 7.3 billion, meet the payments.
- private sector employees hired through the CLT – the nursing salary floor must be applied as defined by law 14,434/2022, unless there is a collective agreement that establishes other values taking into account “the concern about mass layoffs or compromise of health services”.
In addition to the vote by Minister Roberto Barroso (here’s the full – 116 KB), only Minister Edson Fachin voted. the magistrate diverged of the rapporteur’s decision and had the new national nursing floor paid in full.
Fachin’s vote (read the full – 111 KB) speaks in “social justice” It is “dignity of human person”but it does not inform how public and private entities will have the resources to pay the new salaries.
Fachin diverged from points 2 and 3 of Barroso. The minister defended in his vote the full application of the new national nursing floor, but without saying where the resources should come from.
read more:
With the maintenance of the decision while the case is not finished being judged, the private sector will have to bear the total increase in expenses with salaries and charges without assistance. The result should be the closure of units and dismissal of professionals with job losses. Preliminary calculations speak of dismissal of up to 165,000 professionals.
Cities in the North and Northeast regions –which traditionally already have more precarious structures and financial difficulties– will be disproportionately impacted by the rule. This is mainly due to the fact that the difference between the current average wage and the values of the new national baseline are greater than in the richest regions of the country.
HISTORY OF THE NATIONAL NURSING FLOOR
Here is the history of the processing of the nursing salary floor in the Three Powers:
- approval by the National Congress – on July 14, 2022, Congress promulgated the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) which makes the minimum wage for nurses constitutional (Constitutional Amendment 124, of 2022). The text determines a salary floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses, R$ 3,325 for nursing technicians and R$ 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives;
- issue reaches the Supreme Court – still in August, CNSaúde filed an ADI with the Supreme Court questioning provisions of the law and alleging that there would be damage to the private sector. The case was distributed, by lot, to Minister Roberto Barroso;
- floor suspension – on September 4, 2022, Barroso determined the suspension of the salary floor and asked the federal government, states, the Federal District and industry entities to provide information about the financial impact of the law. The decision was countersigned by the Court by 7 votes on September 16;
- new constitutional amendment – on December 23, 2022, the National Congress published a new amendment to the Constitution that stipulates that the Union will help States and Municipalities to pay the new floor;
- Nursing floor PLN – on April 26 of this year, Congress approved the bill of the National Congress sent by Plateau About the subject. The project released R$ 7.3 billion from public coffers to the Ministry of Health and allows states, municipalities and private entities, with or without profit, that attend at least 60% of their patients through the SUS to receive resources to pay for the increase in expenses. with wages;
- money is sanctioned – President Lula sanctionedon May 12, the measure approved by the Legislature, on the initiative of the Planalto Palace;
- floor is reestablished – on May 15, Barroso reestablished the salary floor by means of an injunction (provisional) decision.
- term in the private sector – Barroso gave 45 days to private companies to negotiate possible amounts lower than the national nursing floor. This period runs until the 1st week of July. After that, if there is no agreement, the minimum wage will have to be paid, resulting in possible layoffs in the sector.
#Toffoli #suspends #judgment #nursing #floor
Leave a Reply