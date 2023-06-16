Analysis of the case had been released by Gilmar Mendes last week; Ministers Barroso and Fachin disagree on scope

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) asked for a view (more time for analysis) in a session on Friday (June 16, 2023) of the virtual plenary to judge the national nursing floor.

The judgment had been released last Friday (June 9) to discuss the preliminary decision by Minister Roberto Barroso, rapporteur of the case, who reestablished the floor with conditions. The process had been stopped since May 24 at the request of Minister Gilmar Mendes.

Before the interruption, Barroso had voted in favor of paying the remuneration to the category partially, with specifications to cover expenses with the floor in the public sector. Minister Edson Fachin, on the other hand, disagreed, voting for the measure to be integral and also apply to other categories.

In the early morning session of this 6th (June 16), Barroso and Gilmar had given a joint complementary vote, something unprecedented in the Court. The judges decided to bar other categories of floors and determined a previous collective bargaining in the private sector before the implementation of the floor in order to avoid mass dismissals.

With the request for a view made a few minutes after the resumption of the trial, Toffoli has up to 90 days to return the process.

In his decision, Barroso recognized that the resources are not enough to guarantee 100% of the cost of the rule. For that reason, he determined the implementation as follows:

federal civil servants – the floor must be applied in full with salary adjustments in accordance with the provisions of the law 14,434/2022; public servants of states, the Federal District and Brasilia and autarchies of these instances and private entities that serve at least 60% of their patients through the SUS – in this case, the salary floor will only be applied until the resources provided by the Union, of R$ 7.3 billion, meet the payments. private sector employees hired through the CLT – the nursing salary floor must be applied as defined by law 14,434/2022, unless there is a collective agreement that establishes other values ​​taking into account “the concern about mass layoffs or compromise of health services” .

In addition to the vote by Minister Roberto Barroso (here’s the full – 116 KB), only Minister Edson Fachin voted. the magistrate diverged of the rapporteur’s decision and had the new national nursing floor paid in full.

Fachin’s vote (read the full – 111 KB) speaks in “social justice” It is “dignity of human person”but it does not inform how public and private entities will have the resources to pay the new salaries.

Fachin diverged from points 2 and 3 of Barroso. The minister defended in his vote the full application of the new national nursing floor, but without saying where the resources should come from.

With the maintenance of the decision while the case is not finished being judged, the private sector will have to bear the total increase in expenses with salaries and charges without assistance. The result should be the closure of units and dismissal of professionals with job losses. Preliminary calculations speak of dismissal of up to 165,000 professionals.

Cities in the North and Northeast regions –which traditionally already have more precarious structures and financial difficulties– will be disproportionately impacted by the rule. This is mainly due to the fact that the difference between the current average wage and the values ​​of the new national baseline are greater than in the richest regions of the country.

HISTORY OF THE NATIONAL NURSING FLOOR

