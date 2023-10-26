













In a recent report from a well-known entertainment media, he revealed that his first objective, at least for now, is Europe.

This is how it will open one of its headquarters in Italy. But the plan is to expand further, such as India and South America.

Currently Toei Animation already has workers in other countries and regions, such as North America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

But the idea of ​​the studio is to expand further and open new subsidiaries. Europe seems to be the logical step as it has many anime fans.

Not only in Italy but also in France, where Japanese animation is widely consumed. It is a medium of entertainment that remains popular.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

But it seems that among Toei Animation’s plans is also Mexico, a key country in Latin America. That’s what Shinohara Satoshi, one of the studio’s executives, revealed.

In his appearance at TIFFCOM he spoke about the importance of having a sales division present in India. And if I had one present in Mexican lands it would be a ‘element of change’ important for Latin America. Why is Toei looking to expand further?

Well, the main thing is to increase profits. Toei Animation makes a lot of money in Japan but a large percentage ends up being paid to the rights owners.

Of the $660 million dollars it earned last year it only made a net profit of $157 million.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

By expanding, it can license its series, something it has been doing for a long time, and obtain more resources. It doesn’t hurt to keep an eye on this expansion.

With details from Variety. Apart from Toei Animation we have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

