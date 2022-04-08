Toei Animation fell victim to hackers a few weeks ago, so several major anime productions had to be delayed.

One Piece Dragon Quest Y Digimon They changed the broadcast date of their episodes, but without a doubt, the most affected work was the film of Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhich now has no set release date.

With things a little more under control, Toei Animation revealed new details about this hack, with which the criminals intended to obtain money.

According to a report by NHK, via comic bookthe attack was made with a ransomwarethat is, the hackers took control of the company’s equipment and asked for an amount of money to free them.

Due to this setback, several of the productions of Toei Animation they had to be put on hold while the conflict was resolved, although to this day it continues to have repercussions.

The company even published a message in which they apologized to their followers for what happened, and assured that they are working on getting everything back to normal.

It is not clear what actions were taken in the face of the problem, but we hope that they will soon come out with minimal damage.

Toei Animation continues to work on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece: Red

These two works are the ones that generate the most concern among the community, since Goku’s new adventure was postponed indefinitely, when we expected it for this summer.

For its part, One Piece: Red It seems to continue with its usual process, since so far they have not published any statement that reveals the contrary.

If all goes well, this Shanks-centric story will hit theaters in Japan in August 2022, so keep your fingers crossed that nothing will delay it.

