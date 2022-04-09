The Japanese newspaper NHK comes to shed some light on the hacker attack against TOEI ANIMATION which took place last March. Thanks to an internal source in the study, it was in fact revealed that the attack is of type ransomwarea malware that prevents access to internal server data until some sort of “ransom” is paid.

The inside source said the impact of this attack on production is currently continuing, but efforts are being made to bring everything back to normal.

Unfortunately, however, as communicated by TOEI ANIMATION itself, various investigations and investigations are still underway regarding the details of the attack suffered, and it is not certain that the study will be able to completely restore what has been lost.

The problem, in fact, is continuing to interfere with the production of the highly anticipated film DRAGON BALL SUPER: Super Herowhose release was promptly postponed to a later date.

Source: NHK Street Anime News Network