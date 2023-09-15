TOEI Animation announced a series of very interesting events for the Lucca Comics & Games 2023to be held from November 1st to 5th. It starts on November 2nd with the exclusive screening of PreCure All Stars Fa film celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pretty Cure and which will be introduced by three special guests from Japan.

On November 3rd and 5th it will be ONE PIECE the protagonist, thanks to the first Italian events dedicated to Luffy’s Gear 5. There will also be other surprises related to this new form of the protagonist, but they will only be revealed in the future.

But it didn’t end here. In fact, this year it will be held TOEI ANIMATION PARTY @ LUCCA COMICS & GAMESa special event that will also arrive in Italy for the first time and will see the participation of many guests linked to the IPs created by the studio.

Let’s find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the organizers of the event.

