Dragon ball It is a series that, among other things, went down in history for its great fights. The duels of Goku in front of an uncountable number of adversaries, throughout all the seasons, they remained in the memory of the thousands of fans who follow this work.

However, only in Dragon ball super we were able to appreciate many of the most epic crashes that he has given us Akira toriyama. It is because of that Toei Animation, In collaboration with Funimation, will hold a special event in which it will present the 10 best fights of the anime.

Through social networks, Toei confirmed that next March 27 he will carry out a special broadcast through his channel of Twitch. Funimation will do the same in Youtube, where they will show the ten fights chosen by the fans of the series.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball: Reveal what Master Roshi and Tsuru look like when they are young

What will be the best Dragon Ball Super fight in Battle of the Battles?

Although we know that Dragon ball has been plagued with great fighting since its inception, such as Goku against Red patrol, the event will focus only on the series of Super. It will bear the name of ‘Battle of the battles‘and will show the top 10 alongside Whis’ English voice actor, Ian Sinclair.

And although the vote was open to the public, Toei He did not reveal details about which fights made it into this count. In 131 episodes of the anime, there were various encounters that were full of action and drama.

We don’t know which ones they’ll show us at the next fan event, but we’re sure there must be some of the Tournament of Power, the battle itself against Freeza or some of the Universe 6 Tournament. Or what is the duel you hope to see in this count?

Source.



