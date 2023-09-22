Notice is available until September 30th and will offer training, mentoring and an incentive of R$3,000

Transgender entrepreneurs have until September 30th to register with the Todxs Fund, which aims to promote businesses run by this group. The program will offer mentoring training to 10 companies and provide R$3,000 in incentives.

Participants are chosen through registration forms and an interview. Trans and transvestite people from any field of activity can enter. Registration document is available in this link. The rules and requirements can be found in the program notice.

“In previous editions of the Todxs Fund, beauty, fashion, design, culture, sport, tourism, education, consultancy, employability, health, food and well-being were some of the areas of the selected projects”, says a statement sent to the press. Here’s the complete (PDF – 65 kB).

This is the 2nd edition of the initiative in 2023. “We seek to select 10 businesses led by trans and transvestite people that demonstrate potential for generating income and having a positive impact on their communities,” said the entrepreneurship manager at Todx, Milena Katryell.