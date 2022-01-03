The January 3 coincides with the birthday of a Formula 1 legend like Michael Schumacher, which in this start of 2022 turns 53. The seven-time world champion, seriously injured at the end of 2013 after a fall on skis in Meribel, France, has received numerous messages of good wishes from former pilots, friends and people who have shared with him the most beautiful and glorious years of his rule in Ferrari, from 2000 to 2004. Among the most touching, there was the one written by the former team principal of Prancing Horse, Jean Todt. The Frenchman, who recently finished his role as President of the FIA, addressed the German with a short and emotional message published in Twitter, where he again wanted to underline all his affection for the Kaiser.

Specifically, the transalpine shared his thoughts with these words: “Happy birthday Mikel! On this special day we celebrate a great F1 legend and a dear friend. You continue to be an inspiration to us all. All my love on the occasion of your birthday ”. Todt and Schumacher’s relationship began in 1996, the year in which the German was hired by Ferrari after the two world titles won at Benetton. In Maranello he found the French manager, previously hired by the Red team in 1993. After the World Cup close to in the second half of the 90s, the third millennium opened with the affirmation of Schumacher, who broke a fast of Ferrari victories in the world championship present since 1979. The other four seals, obtained consecutively from 2001 to 2004, did nothing but increase the feeling between the two major protagonists of that period, as well as concretizing one of the greatest domains in the history of this category: in all its stay in Maranello, interrupted in 2006 with his first retirement from competitions, Schumacher he won 72 GP, in addition to grasp 58 poles, 53 fastest laps and 116 podiums, in a total of 180 GPs disputed.

Happy birthday Mikel! On this special day we celebrate a great # F1 legend and dear friend. Michael @schumacher you continue to be an inspiration to all of us. My love to you on this birthday anniversary. #MichaelSchumacher #TeamMichael pic.twitter.com/Xp0w3lY7JQ – Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) January 3, 2022