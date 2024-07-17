The opinion of the former number one of the Maranello pit wall

Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone he ended a win drought that had lasted over two years – the last success was in Saudi Arabia 2021 – demonstrating (if there was really any need) that he is still capable of being the best of the lot when the car allows him to. In 2025, the seven-time world champion will wear the Ferrari suit, fulfilling a dream, his and that of many fans.

Ferrari has been dry of titles since 2008 when it won the Constructors’ title. The Maranello team is currently going through a rather complicated moment in terms of competitiveness, but as team principal Frederic Vasseur underlined, the gap from Red Bull in Constructors’ standings (71 points) is not that heavy. Surely the arrival of Hamilton in Maranello starting next year alongside Charles Leclerc will raise the bar of expectations. Ferrari always races to win, but from 2025 it will do so with an added obligation given that no other pair of drivers currently competing in F1 could match the numbers of the Hamilton-Leclerc tandem, especially due to the pedigree of the English driver.

Jean Todtformer team principal of Ferrari, which led him from the ashes of 1993 to the glories of the 2000-2004 period, declared that not even the arrival of Lewis Hamilton can ‘automatically’ guarantee that the Reds will be title winners in 2025: “With Hamilton’s arrival it will be a 9-point Ferrari, while ‘my’ Ferrari of 1993 was a 5-point Ferrari. – Todt’s analysis reached by the German newspaper Sports Picture – the question is whether nine out of ten will be enough, everything has to be perfect for the world title. Ferrari has often been fighting for titles recently without ever winning them because the last step is the most difficult. Currently other teams, like Red Bull, have more chances to win the title. Ferrari will always have two very good drivers because it is the dream of every driver to drive for Ferrari, but even Schumacher when he joined us had to wait four years before winning his first title in red”.