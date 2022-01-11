The week following the holidays opened with the formalization by the Ferrari of a new management structure launched by the new course established by the managing director Benedetto Vigna. Among the names listed, Jean Todt has not been mentioned, who has finished his long stint as President of the International Automobile Federation, a post now held by Mohammed Bin Sulayem. In recent weeks, the French manager seemed increasingly close to returning to Maranello in the role of super-consultant both for the Scuderia and for the road product, a negotiation born from a discussion with Ferrari President John Elkann, guest of the latest edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (which he officially started by waving the French flag).

“I’ll do something new”he had declared Jean Todt about his plans for the future, words that did not coincide with a return to Maranello, albeit not as Ferrari team principal. According to what was reported in his blog by the authoritative British journalist Joe Saward, Todt will actually do something new and his next business will not concern Ferrari although the negotiations have taken place to the point of coming to a step away from concretization. Several accounts Twitter unofficial and created ad hoc to deceive users of the social network during the day gave false announcements about Todt’s return to Ferrari as super-consultant. A scenario that, according to Saward, will not occur: “An internal source at Ferrari warned me against defining Jean Todt’s arrival in Ferrari as safe. It was before Christmas, but the situation has changed. It is not certain that there will be a further reversal, but most likely this negotiation will not go through “.

It should not be forgotten that Charles Leclerc, Ferrari driver, it is managed on a managerial level by Jean Todt’s son, Nicolas. The Monegasque driver has a contract valid until 2024, but in 2022 some exit clauses could be triggered if Ferrari does not occupy one of the top three positions in the Constructors’ standings. Certainly Mattia Binotto as confirmed by Carlos Sainz senior during the winter will have to discuss with ‘Carlitos’ the renewal of the contract that binds the Spaniard to the Scuderia di Maranello, given that the former McLaren in 2020 had linked his future to that of the Cavallino. for the two-year period 2021-2022.