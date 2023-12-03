The drama of Meribel

December 29, 2013: almost exactly ten years have passed since one of the saddest days of Formula 1, which on that date experienced with apprehension the terrible news arriving from the ski resort of Meribel, in France. He went with his family to do some descents, Michael Schumacher he fell and violently hit his head against a rock, suffering serious injuries to his skull with cerebral haemorrhage. Urgently transported to Grenoble, the former German driver was kept in a medically induced coma for a long time, only to be discharged almost a year later following a long rehabilitation process. Having returned home to continue his treatment, his family has never released any updates on the health of the seven-time world champion since then, guaranteeing him total privacy.

Todt and Schumacher

Only a few people are allowed to enter his home in Switzerland to be close to him, and among these the former Ferrari Team Principal Jean Todt. It was the Frenchman, together with Schumacher, who gave life to the project of rebirth of ‘Red’which would have materialized with the world championship victories of Kaiser between 2000 and 2004with the German becoming the first pilot of the Prancing Horse to bring the world championship success back to Maranello 21 years after Jody Scheckter. Between Schumacher and Todt, however, there was more than just a simple working relationship.

The races experienced together

This was confirmed by the current UN Special Envoy for road safety in an interview with The printin which he did not want to provide details on the health conditions of his former driver: “At first professional, then more and more confident, until become a great friendship – he has declared – Michael is a friend, I consider him part of my family. I visit him regularly in the past we followed the Grand Prix on TV. It’s a private matter (his health, ed.). The only thing I’ll say is that I adore Michael, I adore his family and it’s right to respect their privacy.”

From 1996 to 2000

Returning to the past, Todt retraced his first years at Ferrari and the difficulties he experienced, until the German’s arrival from Benetton in 1996: “The situation was disastrous at the beginning. In ’96 there was a lot of talk about my dismissal – he said – Michael had just arrived and saw that my plan was right, the people who were about to arrive and with whom I was dealing in secret corresponded to our plan. This is why he intervened and said: ‘If Todt leaves, I’ll leave too’. This certainly stopped those who were thinking of sending me away.”. From that moment on, the long journey to winning the World Cup began, not without other obstacles: “The first defeat in 1997 was Michael’s bullshit – in reference to the intentional collision with Villeneuve in Jerez – on that occasion we protected him a lot. In ’98 there was the scandalous behavior of Coulthard, who at Spa in the rain braked in front of him to get rear-ended and stop him. In ’99 Michael broke his leg in an accident. When he returned, he helped Irvine. Even if he had given up the position at the last race, the title would still have gone to Hakkinen. But first place among the constructors came. In 2000 we win. The hug with Michael on the podium is the happiest sporting moment of my life. We have finally achieved the goal we set ourselves in 1993.”.

Schumacher’s heirs

From that magical 2000, Schumacher continued his domination up to and including 2004, with one success after another which Todt thinks of Verstappen’s current ones with Red Bull: “Yes, there are affinities. Red Bull has built a winning team with an extraordinary driver, very professional, intelligent in the race. A fantastic talent. I’m rooting for Leclerc – he concluded – my son has been following him since he raced go-karts. He is a great driver and he deserves the opportunity to win the title”.