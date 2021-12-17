Yesterday evening the FIA ​​Prize Giving was held, the end-of-year Gala at which the winners of the categories organized by the International Federation were awarded and the absence of Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff at the event made noise .

The disappointment for the events in Abu Dhabi prompted the seven-time world champion and the team principal to miss the award ceremony. The only representatives of the Brackley team present in the room were Valtteri Bottas, awarded for having finished the championship in third position, and James Allison, who received the trophy for conquering the eighth Constructors’ title.

Talking about the strange climate experienced yesterday in Paris was the outgoing president of the FIA, Jean Todt, who tried to throw water on the fire: “I think tonight we should focus on the celebrations rather than get into the controversy. What added value would it give? “.

“From a certain point of view, I am sorry for Mercedes because they would have deserved a greater reward after taking the eighth Constructors’ title in a row. They achieved a unique result, but this guy (referring to Verstappen) did an exceptional job ”.

By the same author, read also:

“We should focus on him rather than thinking about possible penalties for Hamilton’s absence at the event.”

Participation in the year-end Gala is governed by the sporting regulations and unjustified absence can lead to penalties.

Todt then underlined the qualities of Hamilton and Mercedes in a season where Max Verstappen was the unexpected protagonist.

“We saw an incredible combination of what was probably the best car, the best team and a driver who never made a mistake. Max’s 10 victories in this context are something remarkable ”.

Todt will abandon his role as FIA president today, but before dedicating himself to other positions he wanted to open an investigation to clarify what happened in the chaotic final stages of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Erik Junius

“No one is perfect and for this reason I suggested a complete review to understand what can be improved in light of what has happened. But the review will not only concern the last race, but all the controversial episodes of the season ”.

“We must try to achieve perfection. In Formula 1 a great driver is not enough. A large car is not enough. To be successful you have to combine both ingredients ”.

Todt then concluded by underlining that on the one hand Verstappen was lucky with the entry of the safety car in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP, on the other hand the Dutchman also experienced some decidedly unfortunate episodes during the year.

“I think he deserved the title. He had an incredible season. Obviously we focus on what happened in the last lap, when luck smiled at him, but we should evaluate the whole championship. Was he lucky at Silverstone? In Azerbaijan? In Budapest? No, it wasn’t ”.