The press conference anticipating the traditional FIA end-of-year Gala took place in Paris. The event was particularly awaited after the harsh attacks launched today by the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, towards the Race Director Michael Masi and the Federation itself. The Austrian manager – as he had announced – was not present at the event, as were Lewis Hamilton and the now former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, ‘conveniently’ delayed by a flight that was to depart from Hinwil. However, Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and the president of the FIA ​​presented themselves in front of the press, Jean Todt.

The French executive is at the end of his third term and will no longer be able to sit on the top seat of world motoring, but he nevertheless wanted to respond to the criticisms presented by Mercedes after the controversial outcome of the Abu Dhabi race. “I suggested we have a full review of what happened in Abu Dhabi and throughout the season so that we can learnTodt underlined, referring to the ‘commission of inquiry’ opened by the FIA ​​and cited by Wolff himself in his statements this afternoon. Todt has however also given some sort of indirect warning to the house of the Star, inviting everyone to tone down.

“I was reading the French newspaper L’Equipe today – said Todt – and I read that the president of Lyon, an important French football team, has been banned for 10 games for speaking ill of the referees. Maybe we have been too permissive. The dialogue between teams, drivers, governing bodies, stakeholders and all the others is important, but it must not go against us “. Todt also cited the controversial first-lap duel between Hamilton and Verstappen, in which it was the Dutchman who felt cheated by race management. “Max felt haunted after the first corner. It is part of a human reaction. But no one is, it is a perception that occurs in the tension of the moment“.

Todt also remarked that Verstappen’s first career title was anything but undeserved. “I think he got what he deserves – commented the former Ferrari boss – it’s true, he was very lucky on that last lap. But was he lucky at Silverstone? In Azerbaijan? In Budapest? I would not say. As Max often says, ‘it is what it is’“.