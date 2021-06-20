Jean Todt is a traditionalist about the importance of Formula 1 racing on Sundays, without any particular spectacular additions. However, he understood why Liberty Media is organizing to change the cards a bit, for example with sprint qualifying.

“I’m not a big fan of this system. But there’s nothing wrong with trying and I’m curious to see what it will be like. But the thing that matters must remain the Sunday race, and I don’t think the sprint qualification will damage it“Said the President of the FIA according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. Todt is very happy with the current situation of the championship: “After six races we have the best two just 4 points away; we managed to organize an emergency calendar; I see so many positive things. Covid has made us understand our fragility, not only as a sport, but precisely as a planet. He advises us all to go in the same direction. Consequently, I would like more competition and less controversy, like the latter for tire pressure. I have a lot of respect for Pirelli, I understand the difficulties it encounters“.

On the commitment of Lewis Hamilton in the social field, Todt explains: “Nice words are fine, but sometimes action is also needed. Facts are needed“. In short, an invitation to get even more busy.