The legacy of the FIA

The last few days are not easy for the current president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The 62-year-old manager from Dubai, who took office at the end of 2021, has in fact ended up at the center of controversy after the investigation opened by the FIA ​​- and immediately closed within 48 hours – against Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie , top manager of the F1 Academy, for an alleged conflict of interest. The position of both was quickly clarified, but now Ben Sulayem risks having to face the consequences of this attack which seemed to many to be a political 'showdown'.

Support will certainly not come to him from his predecessor, the Frenchman Jean Todtwho 'reigned' over world motor racing for three terms, from 2009 to 2021. About a year ago Ben Sulayem had quite explicitly criticized the Todt management, accusing his predecessor of having left a budget deficit of approximately $20 million and also a pending lawsuit in the United States regarding the use of the halo. Through an interview given to the French newspaper The TeamTodt has now responded piqued, returning the accusations to the sender.

Todt's response

“I want to be clear. Every year the accounts have been largely in the black – declared Todt – except for the last two years, marked by the Covid crisis, which could have wiped out the Federation if we had not managed to very quickly create the conditions that allowed F1 to be the first international competition to start again despite the lockdown. When I left, the reserves were over 250 million euros. When I arrived, in 2009, there were just 40 million. The federal budget had almost tripled, with many new competitions and sources of income, such as Formula E and the World Endurance and Rally-Raid Championships.”.

“We have set up an innovation fund that distributes money – continued Todt – and that perhaps he is a little too generous. The choices are made by a totally independent committee, of which the new president was also a member. I wasn't part of it and I always kept my distance. The halo? There was a lawsuit filed in Texas by an engineer who had a patent that was only valid in the United States for a short period of time. But she wasn't swept under the rug. We presented it to the Senate and the World Council before I left and the current President was present. There was nothing secret. But I'm not surprised. I knew who my successor was. I know the character“.