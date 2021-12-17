“Tonight it is right to celebrate without talking about the controversies, what good would it do?” The outgoing President of the FIA Jean Todt did not want to dwell on the absence of Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton at the Awards Ceremony which took place last night in Paris, an appointment at which no Mercedes representative attended the press conference as Valtteri Bottas also arrived in time for the award ceremony by skipping the appointment with the media due to a delayed flight. Article 6.6 of the charter regulation also forced Lewis Hamilton not to miss Paris, but the new Cavaliere and Toto Wolff deserted the Gala in protest for the controversial final in Abu Dhabi, where according to the Mercedes team principal the seven-time world champion was robbed following unsportsmanlike decisions made by Race Director Michael Masi.

Jean Todt underlined that the eighth Constructors’ title – a record – achieved by Mercedes deserved more recognition and appropriate celebrations: “In a certain sense, I am sorry that due homage cannot be given to a great result such as an eighth consecutive Constructors’ title, but as I have already said, this is not the time for controversy “. L’absence of Wolff and Hamilton as representatives of Mercedes he certainly did not steal the show from Max Verstappen in the eyes of Jean Todt: “Verstappen has had an incredible season, I prefer to focus on him and the celebrations well deserved by the Dutchman instead of thinking about whether there will be measures against Hamilton and Wolff for their absence. Lewis is an extraordinary champion and has arguably drove the best car without making any mistakes. Simply Max was equally impressive, hitting ten victories “.