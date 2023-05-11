Tod’s flies in the first quarter, revenues boom (23.2%)

The accounts of Tod’s they make i smile Of the valley. In the first three months of 2023, the Italian luxury group saw its revenues grow to 270.5 million euros (up 23.2% compared to the same period of 2022).

The excellent performance of all brands boosted the accounts: +10.1% for Hogan; +30.6% per Fay; +24.4% per Tod’s and +30.9% for Roger Vivier. “The sales data for the first quarter of 2023 confirm the excellent performance of our group,” he commented Diego Della Vallepresident and chief executive officer of the group.

Good results also as regards the turnover of the product categories. They are growing by double digits the clothing (+37.2%), the leather goods they accessories (+36.5%), le footwear (+19.3%).

All geographical areas also improved with good results in the Italian market (+17.8%) and in the European market, thanks to solid local demand and tourist purchases. The good performance of the Chinese market also resumed. Among the distribution channels, the retail (+23.6%), which represents more than 70% of the group’s turnover, which confirms the main objective of increasing the asset value of the company and of the individual brands.

Subscribe to the newsletter

