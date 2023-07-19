Tod’s arrives in Saint Tropez: new opening

Tod’s inaugurates a new opening on the French Riviera. The brand led by Diego Della Valle lands in the ideal destination for the luxury shoppingwith a store located at 62 rue François Sibilli, a Saint Tropezin an environment with a minimal and elegant style.

The new boutique houses the collections of men’s and women’s accessories, including Tod’s iconic products, such as the Di Bag and the Bubble Gommino, as well as a selection of T Timeless bags and raffia sandals from the current Full Summer collection, together with Tod’s Riviera men’s slip-ons. The shop also offers some customization services to make purchases even more special, allowing the insertion of one’s initials in a selection of colours. The environment is linear, sober and sophisticated, furnished with silver mirrors, personalized showcases, travertine shelves and Vacchetta leather details.

Born over a century ago as a small shoe factory in Casette D’Ete, Tod’s is the flagship brand of the group of the same name from the Marches Della Valle family, which also controls Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fay. The creative direction of the brand has remained vacant after the recent exit of Walter Chiapponi, who led the style for four years with great success.

