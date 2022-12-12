Tod’s suffers on the stock market after farewell to the delisting. Equita updates the price target to 30.6 euros

The family brand Of the valley suffers in Bag after stopping the merger with DeVa and the delisting of the stock: after a declining opening of 3.6% the stock rose by 2.45% to 32.60 euros. During the weekend DeVa Financethe company that owns the fashion brand, has announced that it will not proceed with the request to proceed with the fusion by incorporation of Tod’s also renouncing the withdrawal of the actions from Business Square. The reason? According to a note issued by the maison, DeVa would have preferred to “follow the market indications”, thus avoiding an operation “not market friendly”.

“The value of 40 euros per share offered to the market was the result of a careful analysis carried out with correctness and transparency. However, we note that part of our shareholders believed the value of Tod’s group significantly higher than our valuation and preferred to hold its shares. We collect this message carefully and as an encouragement to carry out our planswhich pass through it development of individual brands and their asset enhancementwhich we believe have large growth margins in the medium term”, he commented Diego Della Vallesole director of DeVa Finance as well as chairman, managing director and controlling shareholder of Tod’s.

L’goodbye to the delisting thus pushes downwards Tod’s: securities, which have lost more than 5%, show a drop of 3.6%, settling at 32.2 euro. While analysts of Equity they updated the price target at 30.6 eurosfrom 33.2 euros, recommending – pending further details on the reorganization and relaunch plan anticipated in a generic way in the offer document and in the company’s latest call, which envisaged the strengthening of the management structure of each brand, new stores and greater marketing budget – a “hold” attitude caution. In the same vein too Intermontewhich identifies a target price a 32.2 euros. According to the economic press agency Radiocor, this value is the weighted average between the price of 27 euros calculated considering only the fundamentals of the company, and that of 40 euros which includes speculative scenarios.

Subscribe to the newsletter

