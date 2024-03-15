Friday, March 15, 2024
Tod's: Consob restarts the preliminary deadlines for the takeover bid

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2024
in World
0
Tod's: Consob restarts investigation into takeover bid

Consob has issued the restart of the terms of the investigation for the voluntary totalitarian takeover bid for Tod's by Crown Bidco vehicle of the L Catterton fund. The deadline, according to a note released by Tod's on behalf of Crown Bidco, falls on March 25th.

Meanwhile, from the regulated communications it emerged that, as of today, LC10 International AIV LP, a company that holds the entire share capital of Crown Bidco purchased 68,574 shares at an average price of 43 eurosin line with the consideration of the tender offer. Following the purchases made today, L Catterton is the owner of a total of 2,594,248 Tod's shares, representing 7.839% of the share capital.


