The Tod’s case and the failed takeover bid, now the government is able to relaunch Made in Italy in international settings

Tod’s is a pride of national entrepreneurship, a group with prestigious brands in the fashion industry. Its “patron” Of the valley he is a highly visible entrepreneur, much loved by radical chic circles, politically correct, always at the forefront with worthy operations (such as the renovation of the Colosseum, the funds allocated for environmental disasters, etc.).

But let’s try to stay in the industrial field. In 2000 Of the valley he decided to quoting Tod’s on the stock exchangebut it did so with a bit of shyness by placing a 25% (free float) share of the capital on the market, a figure that allowed family to continue to govern the company in total freedom, thus suggesting that the listing is considered above all as an arbitrage tool on securities.

Nothing deplorable, however a placement on the market it should primarily serve to accelerate growth, starting from the size (the limit of national entrepreneurship). Especially in a sector in which realities of planetary caliber are the masters. Concepts no doubt very clear to Della Valle who, not surprisingly, had succumbed to Bernard Arnault of Lvmha 10% of his group leading to an imminent consolidation operation in LVMH.

Shortly after the family Of the valleyand we are in this summer, he decided to promote a takeover bid (takeover bid) on the free float of 25% with the purpose of “delisting” or removing the share Tod’s from the Milan stock exchange. In essence, the company wanted 100% free rein to decide whether and how to deal with a possible sale of the company to shores of greater guarantee for its development. Again everything in the sunlight and under the harsh conditions Consob rulesthe supervisory body of listed companies.

There Della Valle family as an incentive to shareholders to deliver their shares, it had proposed a premium of 20% compared to the share price at the time of the announcement of the takeover bid, the same amount with which the share was listed. Basically Tod’s after more than twenty years in the stock market it has maintained the same value. And many small shareholders who have approached the stock over the years when it was worth over € 100, aware that sooner or later the stock would come out of the bearish phase, they remained holding a handful of flies at the time of this summer’s announcement. The stock market contemplates these risks, it is evident, what we want to stigmatize here, however, is an approach to the alternating current market.

What should be a tool to guide the future of a company is sometimes considered a brake on free enterprise. You don’t have to think badly, but the doubts that arise are not few. This was also highlighted by some investment funds in possession of Tod’s shares. It was then enough to read the prospectus of the takeover bid it contained very questionable clausessuch as the one with which Della Valle still reserved the possibility of delisting the title (at a price below the one offered) even if the minimum membership threshold had not been reached.

Threshold that was then not reached, in fact the bid completed on 25 October was not successful, and at the moment the Della Valle family has chosen to continue the adventure on the stock exchange without making use of the possibility of delisting the title. What will happen now is difficult to say, but the market has expressed itself and Della Valle will do well to look for a meeting point with the legitimate ones. claims of its minority shareholders who have taught a lesson to those who sometimes see the market as a nuisance. Finally, a message for our new government, face one with facts crucial question for development and therefore for young people, is concerned with creating the conditions to attract large industrial groups and large investors, in fact, Made in Italy can only be saved if it is placed in the appropriate international frameworks.