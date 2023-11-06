NGO highlights maintenance of “structural pillars” of the reform and highlights points that need to be improved

The NGO All for Education launched this Monday (6.Nov.2023) a technical note that analyzes the bill 5230/2023 prepared by the MEC (Ministry of Education) and sent to the National Congress on October 26th. The text, which is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, proposes changes to the guidelines of the National Secondary Education Policy. It is an alternative to the reform carried out in 2017, which resulted in the New Secondary Education.

The organization highlights how a “big positive point” of the project the maintenance of 3 topics considered “structural pillars” of the Secondary Education Reform:

increased workload;

curriculum diversification;

greater articulation of High School with Professional and Technological Education.

Here’s the complete of the technical note (PDF – 709 KB).

Another highlight for Todos pela Educação was that the PL reflected proposals built from the MEC’s ​​dialogue with other organizations in the sector, such as Ubes (Brazilian Union of Secondary Students), FNE (National Education Forum) and Consed (Council National Education Secretaries). “The bill presented represents an important milestone in the work led by the current Ministry of Education over the last few months”, he stated in the note

On the other hand, the NGO calls for attention to the proposal to return to the organization of basic general training by curricular components, instead of areas of knowledge. For Todos, the return of the previous model brings the risk of fragmenting the curriculum and restricting the autonomy of education networks. The organization also fears that the measure will bring forward the review of the BNCC (National Common Curricular Base), scheduled to take place after 2025, without the due process of discussion and participation being carried out.

Todos pela Educação listed 5 positive points in the text:

replacement of the maximum limit (“ceiling”) of 1,800 hours with a minimum limit (“floor”) of 2,400 hours for basic general training;

determination that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with education systems, establish national parameters for deepening pathways;

definition of a minimum offer of two in-depth courses per school, allowing students to have more options to choose from at this stage;

restriction on the use of EaD (Distance Education) in basic general training, which must be completed in person.

Among the aspects to be improved, there are 6 highlights:

reduction of basic general training (from 2,400 hours as a general rule to 2,100 for students who opt for technical courses. The NGO considers that this point could result in disincentive and harm to the expansion of EPT and its integration with regular high school;

absence of mandatory minimum hours for in-depth courses (fixed only for basic general training). For Todos pela Educação, it can compress the flexible part of the curriculum and create very heterogeneous state models;

return to the organization of basic general training by curricular components, to the detriment of areas of knowledge;

exact definition, in law, of the 5 deepening paths and the emphasis on the areas of knowledge to be worked on throughout the national territory. The organization declares that the measure proposes replacing the “excessively flexible logic of training itineraries” with another that is “excessively rigid and standardizing”;

revocation of the notorious knowledge, considered by Todos pela Educação as an important device to guarantee the hiring of professionals to teach classes in technical courses;

absence of a binding target for the expansion of full-time employment (minimum of 7 hours per day). For example: minimum attendance of 50% of full-time high school enrollments within 10 years.

The project was filed with the Chamber of Deputies by the Executive with a request for constitutional urgency. The National Congress has 100 days to fully vote on the matter in the Chamber and Senate, disregarding the parliamentary recess period –which starts on December 22, 2023 and ends on February 2, 2024.