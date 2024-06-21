NGO highlights positive points in the Senate text, but wants the return of excerpts from the version approved by the Chamber in March

A All for Education launched this Thursday (June 20, 2024) a technical note on the PL (bill) New Secondary Education approved by the Senate on Wednesday (June 19). The NGO recognized positive points in the text, but defended the return of 8 sections of the project that passed through the Chamber of Deputies in March.

Among the main changes, the entity criticizes the total workload above 3,000 hours for those studying technical and professional training and the mandatory Spanish language for students. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 166 kB).

The project rapporteur at Casa Alta, Professor Dorinha (União Brasil-TO), defined that the New High School course load for those studying the technical itinerary could be 3,200, 3,400 or 3,600 hours.

To the Power360the project’s rapporteur in the Chamber, Mendonça Filho (União Brasil-PE), said that he also disagrees with the change and that he will work to reverse the workload to make technical education more flexible.

Read below the points of divergence from Todos Pela Educação:

definition of workload above 3,000 hours for those studying technical and professional training;

mandatory provision of Spanish language;

change in national in-depth guidelines as a reference for the Enem (National High School Exam);

offering areas of knowledge in training itineraries;

revocation of the EMTI (Full-Time Secondary Education) promotion policy;

possibility of replacing English;

mandatory provision of at least one night school in each municipality;

notorious knowledge.

The NGO stated that the text recently approved by the Senate brings improvements in some points in relation to the text of the Lower House.

According to Todos Pela Educação, the senators agreed to promote public hearings. He also praised the fact that, before the text reached the Upper House, there were already debates on the proposal.

Read the positive points of the text below: