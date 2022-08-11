She spoke about the dangers of home birth and preparation for them in her Telegram-channel singer and TV presenter Regina Todorenko.

“I know that many people are afraid of this, and some consider it a senseless and dangerous undertaking. And there is! Home birth is dangerous for unprepared women in labor and panicking relatives who, at the first harbinger, are ready to send a young mother to the hospital a month before the birth, ”the star warned.

According to Todorenko, home births can be dangerous even with any complications. She said that in centers specially equipped for home births, women in the later stages are tested, and specialists decide in what conditions it is better for them to give birth.

The TV presenter admitted that she decided to have a home birth after she “had a vision” of them. “I just felt like I wanted to give birth at home,” she shared. The famous mother emphasized that she did not agitate anyone to give birth at home and advised to be sure to prepare for this important event.

“This is everyone’s business! Even if you choose a maternity hospital, still take courses to prepare for childbirth. You will definitely be surprised how surprised I was when I first saw what happens to a woman at the time of childbirth. This is space! I gained invaluable knowledge. Everything helped me: books, lectures, consultations of doctors and midwives,” she wrote.

Previously, Todorenko revealed the details of childbirth in the presence of her husband and son. She called this event the unity of hearts and souls.