She spoke about combining motherhood with work on the show "Russo Expresso" on her personal Instagram account. popular singer and TV presenter Regina Todorenko. During filming, her son Mir traveled with her.

“We filmed almost the entire season of our travels around Russia together with our youngest son. Every morning I started with feeding my son and spending time with him. It was a fantastic time together, and then the nanny came,” Todorenko said in her story.

She clarified that she was alone with her son from 6:00 to 9:00 every day, and then went to work. At lunchtime, she would visit her son for feeding or send milk with the driver.

“I hope that for Mirusya, life in hotels with her mother was much better than at home without her mother,” the TV presenter added.

