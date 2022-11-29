She showed a figure in lingerie on Instagram, a social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), famous singer and TV presenter Regina Todorenko. She stated that she was proud of her body four months after the second birth and was no longer shy about showing it, despite her illnesses.

“For many years I was embarrassed about my body because of scoliosis and because of vitiligo! I never allowed myself to wear things with an open back. And how uncomfortable I was in front of the camera in a swimsuit…” — said Todorenko.

On the set of one of the episodes of the Ice Age show, she wore an open-back outfit, after which she received many admiring comments from fans. “Regina, what a beautiful back you have!”, “What back muscles!” they wrote. This gave the star self-confidence.

The TV presenter said that she spent a lot of time and effort to hide scoliosis. She “on purpose did crazy things, went against all medical recommendations, lived in defiance of all prohibitions.” Now she treats scoliosis not as a disease, but as a feature of the body.

“It was this feature that shaped me as a person. Does it hurt? Isn’t it hard with such a back to perform elements on the “Ice Age”? It hurts and it’s hard. If you constantly think about it and devote a lot of time. As soon as I change focus on my goals and dreams, I stop feeling pain. I just forget about her! Maybe this is how I deceive myself, but it makes my life easier, ”she shared.

Todorenko recalled a case many years ago, when in one of the maternity hospitals the doctor told her that with such a back she would never be able to bear and give birth to a child. “I ended up having two vaginal deliveries in which I anesthetized myself,” she said.

