Todo Modo: previews, guests and streaming

Tonight, Saturday 30 March 2024, at 9.45 pm on Rai 3, Todo Modo will be broadcast, the new program by Emilia Brandi which will enter the world of organized crime through unpublished reports, testimonies and exceptional guests. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

A tale of life stories featuring women and men, victims, executioners and men of the state with studio testimonies of those who fight against organized crime, the mafia and corruption, but also a journey through our country through territories of beauty poignant and uncontaminated. The second appointment of “Todo Modo” addresses the contradictions of a land of rare beauty, Sardinia, and the difficulties of entire pastoral communities in defending their cultural identity after the proclamation of the unitary state. The story of the evolution of banditry from a form of resistance to a real criminal organization that characterized the season of kidnappings through the testimony of one of the most dangerous Sardinian bandits, Annino Mele who, after having served 31 years in prison for kidnappings , murders and robberies, today he returned to his homeland. In the studio Emila Brandi meets the writer Gavino Ledda, author of the book “Padre Padrone” and Gianni Fresu, history professor at the University of Cagliari.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Todo Modo live on TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.45pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.