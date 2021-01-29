Todibo spends his last hours as a Benfica player. The 21-year-old French defender does not enter into the plans of Jorge Jesús, coach of the Lisbon club, and his loan will be interrupted. Benfica, as As explained on December 9, had made the decision weeks ago and sent the ball to Barcelona. There was no going back for Benfica and Jorge Jesús sentenced him in public. “He does not have the physical or tactical conditions,” he explained when asked about his absence before facing Standard de Liege, since the Frenchman had already been working with the group for days after having overcome his last injury.

For Barcelona it was a hot potato at a time when losses in defense plagued the team and still do. Eric García is still seen as the solution and at no time has it been chosen to value taking advantage of the return of an own good such as the French. Which explains clearly what the club is thinking of him. At least there is the intention of trying to make cash with it if something is revalued. Barcelona signed Todibo when he ended his contract with Toulouse in the summer of 2019.

His journey at Benfica has been short. He has only been able to play 160 minutes divided into two games and has not made his debut in the Portuguese league. He played his first minutes last January 12 in the Cup and repeated in the semi-final of the League Cup against Braga. He didn’t have a good night either. Benfica lost 2-1 and the player was marked by staying hung and enabling the striker in the action of both the defeat. The only solution that Barcelona sees is to bounce it back to France, where it still has a good lineup. Nice has approached him and, according to ESPN, will keep the central loaned with a purchase option.