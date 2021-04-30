Jean-Clair Todibo begins to be the differential footballer that Barcelona ‘caught’ in 2019 from Toulouse. After his adventures in the culé team and in Benfica, on his return to the French league he has felt comfortable again. Todibo scored his first of the season against Montpellier and was also chosen in the ideal eleven of the day of Ligue 1. One more step in his new, more professional profile, after the loan losses at Schalke and Benfica.

A nice recognition for the central defender, on loan from Barcelona at Nice, who smiles with the whole of the Côte d’Azur. Todibo has been indisputable in the French team since his landing in the winter market after the ‘trigger’ of his assignment at Benfica. 13 games and one goal. He has already done more than with the Barcelona shirt, with which he has barely played five games, and in which it is difficult to return.

An unexpected source of income?

The French defender has a contract until 2023 and must return to Barcelona at the end of the season. ANDl Nice reserved a purchase option of € 8.5M plus another € 7M in variables. Todibo in the culé team has not contributed much since he did not have the confidence of either Ernesto Valverde or Quique Setién.

The door of the culé dressing room has almost closed (the emergence of Araújo and Mingueza has not helped him). The future of the 21-year-old central defender is to convince Nice to execute his purchase option or return to the Camp Nou and go out on loan again. If Barcelona manages to sell Todibo to Nice, it will close an almost perfect operation. With the coffers in a limit situation, an economic injection would be well received by the directive culé. It must be remembered that Todibo signed in exchange for a million euros and a good profit would be made for Todibo. His good performance in this final stretch of the season has allowed him to regain confidence in Todibo. And there are several clubs behind his steps.