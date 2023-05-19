The number of incidents at day care centers has grown considerably in the past year. For the fourth quarter in a row, the Childcare Complaints Desk has seen an increase in the number of reports about unsafe situations. Interest groups and experts are concerned.

Between January and April this year, the Childcare Complaints Desk received 78 reports about unsafe situations at daycare centers. In the last quarter of last year there were 54, in the summer 41 and 24 in the spring of 2022.

“Over the past four quarters, there has been a significant increase in the number of reports about unsafe situations that we receive,” notes Sybright van Atten, head of complaints handling at the Complaints Desk. “Think of runaway children, children who have fallen off something or too little supervision at locations due to a shortage of staff, for example.”

BOink, the interest groups of parents in childcare, is not surprised. “We have been warning for a year about an increase in incidents and fear that this is just the tip of the iceberg,” says chairman Gjalt Jellesma. BOink itself also receives many reports about dangerous situations at day care centers and out-of-school care from parents and staff.

So far, hard evidence for an increase has been lacking. There is no proper national registration of incidents in childcare. However, there have been signs for some time that things are not going well. For example, director Ton Coenen of the GGD GHOR Netherlands warned at the end of last year that inspectors more often came across unsafe situations during their visits.

According to experts, the cause of the increase lies in the significant staff shortages. At many locations there is a screaming shortage of employees, groups are often filled to capacity. The result is great pressure on permanent staff, as well as high absenteeism. “Children are significantly more likely to see changing faces instead of the regular teacher who knows them through and through,” says Professor of Childcare Ruben Fukkink. “This increases the risk of incidents.”



Due to staff shortages, children are less likely to get their regular teacher for the group Ruben Fukkink, professor of child care

Staff confirms the problems. More than half of the staff say that the number of incidents has increased in recent years, according to a survey by Childcare Total among 700 employees this week. The situations vary from forgetting food and medication, children falling out of their bed or changing table, hot soup that was poured over a child, to giving the wrong child to grandparents.

Toddler died

This year, several serious accidents have already occurred at daycare centres: last March 10, a toddler died at De Toverburcht in Arnhem due to a ‘medical incident’. In Huizen in North Holland, a child from daycare center ‘t Kraaltje fell into the water at the beginning of April. The boy did not survive.

In Zwolle, a toddler from a daycare center ended up in the water on April 18. The child was transported to the UMC Groningen by trauma helicopter. Things were just going well in Weert when a 3-year-old child ran away from Happy Kids daycare. A local resident saw the boy and called emergency services.



There are too many trainees working in childcare. We have repeatedly warned politicians about this Gjalt Jellesma, BOink

BOink also blames the problems on staff shortages and states that there are too many trainees working in childcare. Due to the large shortages, the cabinet has allowed half of the staff to consist of trainees since January 2022. Previously it was one in three.

"Such measures that increase the risk of unsafe situations should never have been introduced, in our opinion. We have since repeatedly warned the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment about this. We have also written that to the House of Representatives."

Safe

Professor Fukkink emphasizes that childcare is basically very safe. The Netherlands has almost 17,000 day care centers and out-of-school care centers with approximately 635,000 children. After the abuse scandal involving Robert M. at ‘t Hofnarretje in 2010, numerous improvements were made at the instigation of the Gunning Committee. The risk of incidents is therefore significantly smaller than before. “The growth in incidents is largely due to staff shortages.”

Fukkink advocates thoroughly investigating each incident in order to learn lessons. He also calls it good that the cabinet has postponed making childcare free due to staff shortages.

