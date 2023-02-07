King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia were quite touched by small children at the ‘Agriculture in schools’ project, which they visited on Sint Maarten on Tuesday.

After a tour of a garden where children help with food cultivation and processing as an after-school activity, the Oranges sat down on wooden benches to talk to the children. Zendeya Woods-Richardson, who turns 5 on Wednesday, complained that no one sat next to her. King Willem-Alexander noticed that he had just taken a seat next to her, after which she snuggled against the monarch’s back. When the almost-year-old stood up for a moment, she lost her generous place. A little boy took a seat next to the king, who informed Zendaya that he had stolen her place. Then Willem-Alexander put her on his lap.

Further on, his eldest daughter had an animated conversation with Kaiko-Lynn Daal (5). Amalia wanted to know everything from the girl about working in the garden and the different fruits she knew. The ladies agreed that mustard is not very tasty. Amalia recommended Kaiko-Lynn fruits from the garden, such as pineapple. After a while, Kaiko-Lynn said to her neighbor: ,,You are a princess, aren’t you?” Amalia nodded. ,,Do you also have a crown?” the toddler asked. No, said Amalia, but diadems. The princess told reporters who were listening in that she found her young interlocutor very cute. See also Hidden in the attic: Viennese freight forwarder steals works of art

‘bye bye’

After a group photo for internal use, this part of the program was also over for the Oranjes, who are on a tour of the Antilles. In this case, it was not the king or someone from the entourage that decided, but Kaiko-Lynn. “I have to go home now bye bye‘, she told the slightly bewildered members of the royal family.

‘Agriculture in schools’ is a project of ‘No Kidding with our Kids’, which organizes after-school activities for children on Sint Maarten and offers healthy school lunches. These are made by the young people themselves, under the supervision of a chef. In total, ‘No Kidding with our Kids’ cares for about 150 children between the ages of 4 and 16, mostly from low-income families. The school gardens have been set up to make Sint Maarten less dependent on food imports in the future. The children who work in the gardens learn how to deal with agriculture. See also Television | The Harry and Meghan documentary series became number one on Netflix

Keep an eye on this site for the latest episodes of our podcast ‘Van Oranje’, a series about the most remarkable Oranjes from the rich history of our royal family. Listen to it via our site, or subscribe via Spotify or itunes so as not to miss an episode.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the Royal House here: